Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Meghan and Harry and many others choose to have two wedding ceremonies

By Rajnaara C Akhtar, Associate Professor in Law, De Montfort University
Rebecca Probert, Professor of Law, University of Exeter
Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is doubtless historic. Of the many revelations, one that has caused confusion for some was the disclosure that they had entered a private ceremony of marriage in their gardens at Kensington Palace, three days before the public ceremony on May 19 2018. With the Archbishop of Canterbury present, and only Harry and Meghan, they committed themselves to each other in marriage in a ceremony that was private…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


