Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dunblane 25 years on: how a mass school shooting changed British gun laws

By Peter Squires, Professor of Criminology & Public Policy, University of Brighton
Share this article
March 13 marks the 25th anniversary of the appalling shooting massacre at a primary school in Dunblane, Scotland.

The death of 16 young children and their teacher was a horrifying moment in the UK. The tragedy ultimately prompted an almost total ban on the private ownership of handguns. And as many parts of the world continue to ask what it will take to prompt similar bold thinking about gun control, it’s worth looking back at how it happened.

Britain’s first mass shooting took place some years before Dunblane. In small town in Berkshire


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Togo court upholds “baseless and disproportionate” newspaper closures
~ Jamaica's first vaccination day brings optimism, though COVID-19 numbers continue to soar
~ Dysfunctional financial markets are making inequality worse all the time – here's what to do about it
~ How living life on a screen during COVID-19 affects your eyes
~ Closing some of the U.S.-Canada land border crossings could help control the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Solitary confinement replaced by new system where 1 in 10 prisoners experience torture
~ Why Meghan and Harry and many others choose to have two wedding ceremonies
~ Abuses at South Africa's spy agency show poor governance. There are solutions
~ Why Indian films are popular in Ghana -- and have been for decades
~ Pasha 99: Why Patrice Motsepe is a good choice for the next CAF president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter