Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 99: Why Patrice Motsepe is a good choice for the next CAF president

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
The African football landscape is eager to see if Patrice Motsepe can make a positive mark as its leader. But he faces many challenges in trying to fix African football.


© The Conversation -


