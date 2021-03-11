Tolerance.ca
Why maize is causing trade tensions between Kenya and its neighbours

By Timothy Njagi Njeru, Research Fellow, Tegemeo Institute, Egerton University
There was confusion in the East African grain market this week after Kenya banned maize imports from Tanzania and Uganda. The Agriculture and Food Authority said the reason for the ban was that levels of mycotoxins in the maize from the two countries were above safety limits. But in less than a week the Kenyan government appeared…


© The Conversation -


