Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons for French Forces in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image On January 3, 2021, two French Mirage 2000 jet fighters like this one dropped three bombs near Bounti, Central Mali.  © 2013 Reuters/Benoit Tessier  The facts surrounding the January 3 French airstrike near Bounti, in central Mali, which villagers claim killed 19 civilians at a wedding, remain disputed. The French government continues to  oppose carrying out an investigation into the attack, saying its forces committed no errors. A February 16 decision by the European Court of Human Rights should be an important reminder to France of the obligation of states under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Togo court upholds “baseless and disproportionate” newspaper closures
~ Jamaica's first vaccination day brings optimism, though COVID-19 numbers continue to soar
~ Dysfunctional financial markets are making inequality worse all the time – here's what to do about it
~ How living life on a screen during COVID-19 affects your eyes
~ Closing some of the U.S.-Canada land border crossings could help control the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Solitary confinement replaced by new system where 1 in 10 prisoners experience torture
~ Why Meghan and Harry and many others choose to have two wedding ceremonies
~ Dunblane 25 years on: how a mass school shooting changed British gun laws
~ Abuses at South Africa's spy agency show poor governance. There are solutions
~ Why Indian films are popular in Ghana -- and have been for decades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter