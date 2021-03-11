Tolerance.ca
Egypt's 2011 revolt barely exists in school textbooks

By Youssef Metwally
Throughout the last decade, pages on Egypt's 2011 uprising in school syllabi have massively shrunk since 2012. Some blame lack of official documents. Others say it's purely political.


© Global Voices -


