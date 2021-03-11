Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sewage-testing robots process wastewater faster to predict COVID-19 outbreaks sooner

By Smruthi Karthikeyan, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Pediatrics, University of California San Diego
Rob Knight, Professor of Pediatrics and Computer Science and Engineering, University of California San Diego
Share this article
A community's wastewater can predict coronavirus cases that haven't yet been diagnosed. The quicker that information is known, the better.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Situation getting more critical for Afghan women journalists, report says
~ Egypt's 2011 revolt barely exists in school textbooks
~ COVID-19: where does the World Health Organization go from here? – podcast
~ Playing with ultra-thin dolls could make girls as young as five want skinnier bodies
~ Millions of American parents will soon get a monthly allowance: 4 questions answered
~ Skipping the vaccine line is not only unethical – it may undermine trust in the rollout
~ How the quest for significance and respect underlies the white supremacist movement, conspiracy theories and a range of other problems
~ Deaf women fought for the right to vote
~ Texas distorts its past – and Sam Houston's legacy – to defend Confederate monuments
~ Women grow as much as 80% of India's food – but its new farm laws overlook their struggles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter