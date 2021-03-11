Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women grow as much as 80% of India's food – but its new farm laws overlook their struggles

By Bansari Kamdar, Graduate Student, University of Massachusetts Boston
Shreyasee Das, Assistant Professor, Temple University
Most Indian farmers are women. But few own their land, and gender inequality limits their access to markets. These issues won't be fixed by recent agricultural reforms; in fact, they may get worse.


© The Conversation -


