Human Rights Observatory

Concern about jailed Moroccan journalist on hunger strike

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about the health of the imprisoned Moroccan journalist and historian Maati Monjib, who has been on hunger strike in a Rabat jail for the past week, and calls on authorities to allow him independent medical supervision.Monjib, who also has French citizenship, began a hunger strike on 4 March in protest against the one-year prison sentence on charges of “fraud” and “undermining state security” that he received fro


© Reporters without borders -


