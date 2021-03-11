Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Should Call Out the Myanmar Junta in No Uncertain Terms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Police use a water cannon on a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, February 8, 2021.  ©2021 AP Photo   Police use a water cannon on a crowd of protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, February 8, 2021.  ©2021 AP Photo  The death toll keeps rising in Myanmar as security forces open fire on peaceful protesters.  Yet the demonstrations across the country continue. Masses of people in Myanmar have made it clear that they reject the military’s February 1 coup that overthrew the democratically elected government. Despite the increasing violence  by…


© Human Rights Watch -


