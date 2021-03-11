Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Illinois: Repeal Forced Parental Notice of Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
(Chicago) – An Illinois law that requires a young person seeking an abortion to involve an adult family member is dangerous for youth in the state, violates their human rights, and threatens their health and safety, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois said in a report released today. The Illinois General Assembly should repeal the law, the Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act, as a matter of urgency according to the report. Under the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, a doctor providing care to a young person under age 18 seeking an abortion in Illinois…


