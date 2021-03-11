Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Overturn Shutdown of Charity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of one of the Imam Ali Popular Students' Relief Society health houses hold a banner with the organization's name and logo. © 2014 IRNA (Beirut) – The Iranian government should overturn a court ruling to dissolve one of the country’s largest nongovernmental groups that works to alleviate poverty, 15 human rights and civil society organizations, including Human Rights Watch, said today in a joint statement. A court ordered the shutdown at the government’s request in apparent coordination with Iran’s abusive intelligence and security apparatus. On March 5, 2021,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Personal attacks follow Burundi human rights defender into exile in Uganda
~ The Chat: Our readers weigh in on recycling, literature and more
~ The double lives of gay men in China's Hainan province
~ Uganda: End Enforced Disappearances of Opponents
~ Bolivia: Amnesty Decree Opens the Door to Impunity
~ Russia Slows Down Twitter Access
~ Max Richter's Sleep, a filmed antidote to modern life with music to dream by
~ As the world's attention and money are absorbed by the COVID pandemic, peacebuilding suffers
~ What are breath-holding spells, the common phenomenon that causes children to faint?
~ The US prepares to deliver $1.9 trillion jolt of economic relief: 4 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter