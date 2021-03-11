What are breath-holding spells, the common phenomenon that causes children to faint?
By Shivanthan Shanthikumar, Respiratory Medicine Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
David Tingay, Clinical Neonatologist and Respiratory Physiologist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
It's understandably frightening and distressing when your child stops breathing and passes out. But breath-holding spells are actually fairly common in young children, and not dangerous.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 10, 2021