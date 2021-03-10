Tolerance.ca
The US prepares to deliver $1.9 trillion jolt of economic relief: 4 essential reads

By Bryan Keogh, Senior Editor, Economy + Business
The U.S. economy and millions of people struggling because of the pandemic are about to get a US$1.9 trillion jolt of stimulating relief.

On March 10, the House of Representatives approved a version of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus package that barely squeezed through the Senate. Both votes were almost entirely along party lines. Biden is expected to sign the measure on March 12.

The legislation includes $1,400 relief checks for most Americans,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


