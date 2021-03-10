Tolerance.ca
Book review: Open Minds explores how academic freedom and the public university are at risk

By Peter Tregear, Principal Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Academic freedom has become a common topic of Australian public debate. Yet the concept is rarely examined or critiqued in detail.

That has not stopped it becoming a totemic issue for many on the political right. They consider Australian universities to be increasingly prone to doctrinaire and censorious attitudes. In particular, they point to issues of identity politics, climate change and other so-called “progressive” causes.

Read more: University…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


