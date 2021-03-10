Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Where are you really from?' The harsh realities of Afro-Aussie life are brought to stage in Black Brass

By Kwadwo Adusei-Asante, Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Review: Black Brass, written and performed by Mararo Wangai; directed by Matt Edgerton. Performing Lines WA for Perth Festival.

The scene opens into a messy music studio, used bottles and pizza boxes littered everywhere. A young man of sub-Saharan African descent appears, exhausted, entering the room late at night.

As the young janitor starts cleaning, he is distracted by the music playing in the background. Suddenly, the security alarm goes off: he has forgotten the code and immediately calls his manager to request assistance.

Over the phone, we hear…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Blockadia' helped cancel the Keystone XL pipeline — and could change mainstream environmentalism
~ Indigenous land defenders: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 6
~ Logging company clears Cree Nation ancestral trail without recourse
~ Indigenous land defenders: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 6 transcript
~ Will Joe Biden's stimulus plan cause the US economy to overheat?
~ Debate: Is the wind changing for Vladimir Putin?
~ Rupert Murdoch at 90: why the old mogul may have one final act in him yet
~ Women were successful big-game hunters, challenging beliefs about ancient gender roles
~ Tax 'pandemic profiteering' by tech companies to help fund public education
~ It's not just a social media problem – how search engines spread misinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter