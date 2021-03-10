Tolerance.ca
China's 'mask diplomacy' wins influence across Africa, during and after the pandemic

By Dinko Hanaan Dinko, Ph.D. Student, University of Denver
China is providing masks, vaccines, medical equipment and personnel to African countries ignored by the U.S. in recent years, positioning itself as an essential partner to the region.


