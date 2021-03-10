Fossil lamprey larvae from South Africa overturn assumptions about vertebrate origins
By Robert W. Gess, Palaeontologist, Albany Museum (supported by the Millennium Trust and the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Palaeosciences, the NRF and the NSCF), Rhodes University
Since the 19th century, biologists have treated the larvae of lampreys as a relic of evolutionary ancestry that could potentially give clues about vertebrate origins. Now fossils overturn that view.
- Wednesday, March 10, 2021