Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beer, politics and identity -- the chequered history behind Namibian brewing success

By Paul Nugent, Professor of Comparative African History (School of History, Classics and Archaeology) & African Studies (School of Social and Political Science), University of Edinburgh
Share this article
A concise history of the beer industry in Namibia written by history scholar Tycho Van der Hoog begins with the pithy observation by American singer-songwriter Frank Zappa to the effect that every nation worth its salt needs an airline and its own beer.

As it happens, the first no longer holds true, while beer remains a marker of national and, for that matter, subnational identities.

The brewing industry is today regarded as a source…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor throttles Twitter loading speeds
~ How COVID-19 ramped up a simmering hostility between Brazil and China
~ China's 'mask diplomacy' wins influence across Africa, during and after the pandemic
~ The secret life of fungi: how they use ingenious strategies to forage underground
~ Growing cannabis at home: how COVID-19 has fuelled a boom around the world
~ The 'gay button' in gaming: LGBTQ+ representation in videogames is often hidden – it shouldn't be
~ Fukushima: why we need to look back thousands of years to get better at predicting earthquakes
~ I'm a climate scientist – here's three key things I have learned over a year of COVID
~ Fossil lamprey larvae from South Africa overturn assumptions about vertebrate origins
~ How Cabo Verde indigenous beans could boost food security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter