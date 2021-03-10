Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Living near water can be beneficial to your mental health – here's how to have more blue spaces in cities

By Michail Georgiou, PhD Candidate, Impact of Blue Spaces on Health, Glasgow Caledonian University
Sebastien Chastin, Reader, Health Behaviour Dynamics of People, Places and Systems, Glasgow Caledonian University
Share this article
We know that people are more likely to experience mental health disorders in areas with greater population density. Overcrowding, pollution, urban violence and less social support may all be contributing factors,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Online rape threats connect Lebanese activist to ‘thousands of other women’ facing abuse
~ Morrison government to subsidise holidaymakers in $1.2 billion tourism and aviation package
~ Pandemic babies: how COVID-19 has affected child development
~ How to deal with a year of accumulated burnout from working at home
~ Coronavirus one year on: two countries that got it right, and three that got it wrong
~ Keir Starmer's political brand: Captain Hindsight or Admiral Foresight?
~ How COVID-19 became a cover to reduce refugee rights
~ Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late
~ China's impending geo-strategic victory in post-pandemic Africa
~ I went down the 'rabbit hole' to debunk misinformation – here's what I learned about Big Ben and online information overload
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter