Pandemic babies: how COVID-19 has affected child development

By Sunil Bhopal, Academic Clinical Lecturer in Paediatrics, Newcastle University

Pasco Fearon, Chair in Developmental Psychopathology, UCL

Babies born after March 11 2020 will have only known a world in the grip of a pandemic. They may never have met anyone who isn’t their parent, or they may only ever have seen their grandparents from a distance. They certainly will not have had the same opportunities to interact with other children as those born in the years before.



What are the implications for these pandemic children? While as researchers we do think that most babies will have had an opportunity to thrive, there’s still a lot we don’t know, and we are clear that the first months and years of life are vitally important…



Read complete article