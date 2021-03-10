Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to deal with a year of accumulated burnout from working at home

By Nilufar Ahmed, Lecturer in Social Sciences, University of Bristol
Share this article
Over the past year, our lives have seen extensive changes which have led to many of us feeling a sense of exhaustion and burnout.

The luckiest among us have been able to remove ourselves from harm’s way and work from home during the pandemic. We now spend our days looking at a screen, with a great deal of our communication taking place via video calls. This has led to what has been termed “zoom…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Online rape threats connect Lebanese activist to ‘thousands of other women’ facing abuse
~ Morrison government to subsidise holidaymakers in $1.2 billion tourism and aviation package
~ Living near water can be beneficial to your mental health – here's how to have more blue spaces in cities
~ Pandemic babies: how COVID-19 has affected child development
~ Coronavirus one year on: two countries that got it right, and three that got it wrong
~ Keir Starmer's political brand: Captain Hindsight or Admiral Foresight?
~ How COVID-19 became a cover to reduce refugee rights
~ Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late
~ China's impending geo-strategic victory in post-pandemic Africa
~ I went down the 'rabbit hole' to debunk misinformation – here's what I learned about Big Ben and online information overload
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter