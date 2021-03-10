Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus one year on: two countries that got it right, and three that got it wrong

By Darren Lilleker, Professor of Political Communication, Bournemouth University
Share this article
On March 11 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the COVID-19 public health emergency had become a pandemic: 114 countries were affected, there were 121,500 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 people had succumbed to the virus.

One year on, we have now seen 115 million confirmed cases globally and more than 2.5 million deaths from COVID-19.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Online rape threats connect Lebanese activist to ‘thousands of other women’ facing abuse
~ Morrison government to subsidise holidaymakers in $1.2 billion tourism and aviation package
~ Living near water can be beneficial to your mental health – here's how to have more blue spaces in cities
~ Pandemic babies: how COVID-19 has affected child development
~ How to deal with a year of accumulated burnout from working at home
~ Keir Starmer's political brand: Captain Hindsight or Admiral Foresight?
~ How COVID-19 became a cover to reduce refugee rights
~ Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late
~ China's impending geo-strategic victory in post-pandemic Africa
~ I went down the 'rabbit hole' to debunk misinformation – here's what I learned about Big Ben and online information overload
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter