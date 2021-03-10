Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer's political brand: Captain Hindsight or Admiral Foresight?

By Christopher Pich, Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University
Keir Starmer’s honeymoon period as leader of the Labour Party appears to be over. He had a robust start when he took over in April 2020, winning over large swaths of party members and outperforming Boris Johnson in polls on “most trusted” and as “preferred choice for prime minister”. Now, a recent poll of polls shows support for Starmer falling since the peak last summer.…


© The Conversation -


