Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taboos around menstruation are leading to a growing environmental crisis in India

By Mariana Lopez, Researcher, Global Development Institute, Manchester University
Taboos around menstruation and notions of dirt and shame are leading India’s consumers and waste pickers to contribute to a growing environmental crisis. The country is already struggling to efficiently manage all kinds of waste.

My new research has revealed that if the disposability of menstrual products is not prioritised as much as their accessibility, the country could…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


