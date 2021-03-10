Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria’s general election: RSF publishes 10 proposals to rescue press freedom

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is publishing 10 concrete recommendations on how to address the dire press freedom situation in Bulgaria. Including such aspects as journalists’ safety, access to information, ethics and media funding, they are being published now in order to stimulate a debate on this vital subject in the run-up to a decisive election in this European Union member country.After the government’s failure to make press freedom a priority


