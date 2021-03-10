Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices to collaborate with UNESCO on a digital activism toolkit for promoting languages online

By Global Voices
A new Rising Voices-UNESCO project will be co-designed with networks of language digital activists to share best practices and strategies to overcome existing challenges.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


