Human Rights Observatory

4 reasons why more Indonesian military and police officers are running for regional elections

By Dedi Dinarto, Research Analyst, Nanyang Technological University
Jefferson Ng Jin Chuan, Senior Analyst, Nanyang Technological University
The desire of former TNI and police officers to enter politics has more to do with personal advancement than with advancing the institutional interests of the military or police.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


