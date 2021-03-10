Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fukushima: ten years on from the disaster, was Japan's response right?

By William Nuttall, Professor of Energy, The Open University
Philip Thomas, Professor of Risk Management, University of Bristol
The world saw something never before caught on camera on March 12, 2011: an explosion ripping the roof off a nuclear power plant – Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi. The blast wasn’t actually nuclear, it was the result of hot hydrogen gas encountering the cool, outside air during the aftermath of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. But the distinction hardly mattered – something had clearly gone terribly wrong.

A decade on from the tragedy, many people are still mourning the nearly 16,000 people


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


