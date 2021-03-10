Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kazakhstan’s ‘First’ Women’s March

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Women’s Day march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8, 2021.  © 2021 Human Rights Watch By Vika Kim International Women’s Day 2021, on Monday, was the first time authorities in Almaty, Kazakhstan allowed a march celebrating the day to proceed. I joined the five-kilometer march along one of the city’s main roads, with hundreds of people of different ages and genders, all seeking to draw attention to women’s rights in Kazakhstan. Participants demanded gender equality and respect for women’s rights, including the rights of lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender…


© Human Rights Watch -


