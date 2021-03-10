Opioid script changes mean well, but have left some people in chronic pain
By Aili Langford, Bpharm (Hons), PhD Candidate School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Carl Schneider, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Pharmacy School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Christine Lin, Professor, University of Sydney
Danijela Gnjidic, Associate Professor and NHMRC Dementia Leadership Fellow, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Chronic pain affects about 3.4 million Australians. Internationally, almost one-third of people with chronic non-cancer pain take opioids to manage their condition.
In Australia, opioids are among the most frequently used medicines. The most commonly prescribed opioids in Australia include codeine,…
