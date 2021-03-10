Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opioid script changes mean well, but have left some people in chronic pain

By Aili Langford, Bpharm (Hons), PhD Candidate School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Carl Schneider, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Pharmacy School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Christine Lin, Professor, University of Sydney
Danijela Gnjidic, Associate Professor and NHMRC Dementia Leadership Fellow, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Share this article
Chronic pain affects about 3.4 million Australians. Internationally, almost one-third of people with chronic non-cancer pain take opioids to manage their condition.

In Australia, opioids are among the most frequently used medicines. The most commonly prescribed opioids in Australia include codeine,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Frontex Turns a Blind Eye to Greece’s Border Abuses
~ Bahrain: Police Beat, Threaten Children
~ Equatorial Guinea: Seek Independent Inquiry of Blast
~ French Minister Rightly Shocked by Poland’s Anti-LGBT Zones
~ Uzbekistan: Draft Criminal Code Offers Little Meaningful Reform
~ India: Halt All Forced Returns to Myanmar
~ Thailand: Stop Border Pushbacks, Provide Protection
~ Philippines: Killings Highlight Need for International Action
~ Nearly 60 dead in Myanmar protests
~ 'He had hundreds of pictures of me': tales of sexism from female teachers in elite boys' schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter