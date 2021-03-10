Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Police Beat, Threaten Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sayed Hasan Ameen, 16, has serious medical complications from sickle cell anemia but Bahraini authorities denied him family visits and access to medications in detention. He is being tried as an adult, along with other children. © Private, 2021. (Beirut) – Bahrain police beat children arrested in protest-related cases in February 2021 and threatened them with rape and electric shocks, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) and Human Rights Watch said today. Prosecutors and judges enabled the abuses. Police and prosecutors refused to allow parents or…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


