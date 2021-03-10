Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Equatorial Guinea: Seek Independent Inquiry of Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Richard Drew (Johannesburg) – Equatorial Guinean authorities should invite international experts to conduct an independent investigation into the explosion that took place on March 7, 2021 at a military camp in Bata, the country’s largest city, Human Rights Watch and EG Justice said today. Government officials say that 98 people were killed and 615 others injured, but people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Opioid script changes mean well, but have left some people in chronic pain
~ Frontex Turns a Blind Eye to Greece’s Border Abuses
~ Bahrain: Police Beat, Threaten Children
~ French Minister Rightly Shocked by Poland’s Anti-LGBT Zones
~ Uzbekistan: Draft Criminal Code Offers Little Meaningful Reform
~ India: Halt All Forced Returns to Myanmar
~ Thailand: Stop Border Pushbacks, Provide Protection
~ Philippines: Killings Highlight Need for International Action
~ Nearly 60 dead in Myanmar protests
~ 'He had hundreds of pictures of me': tales of sexism from female teachers in elite boys' schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter