Human Rights Observatory

French Minister Rightly Shocked by Poland’s Anti-LGBT Zones

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester chants slogans on a megaphone during the Women's Day Manifa march in Warsaw, Poland calling for action on climate change, gender equality, access to legal abortion, and sexual education in schools, March 8, 2020. © 2020 Sipa USA via AP “I will go to an ‘LGBT-free zone’ in Poland,’” said Clément Beaune, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, in a December interview in which he also publicly came out as a gay man. But when he asked to visit Kraśnik, authorities denied him access. Kraśnik is one of almost 100 regions and municipalities in Poland…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


