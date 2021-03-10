Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Draft Criminal Code Offers Little Meaningful Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Exterior of Barak-khan Madrasah in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. © Getty Images (Berlin) – Uzbekistan should ensure that its new Criminal Code does not just tinker with some problematic provisions, but reflects meaningful reform, Human Rights Watch said today. The new Criminal Code should seek in good faith to comply fully with international human rights treaties to which Tashkent is a party. While the draft law contains some moderate improvements, it also retains many provisions that violate the rights to freedom of speech, association, and religion. Others fall short of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Opioid script changes mean well, but have left some people in chronic pain
~ Frontex Turns a Blind Eye to Greece’s Border Abuses
~ Bahrain: Police Beat, Threaten Children
~ Equatorial Guinea: Seek Independent Inquiry of Blast
~ French Minister Rightly Shocked by Poland’s Anti-LGBT Zones
~ India: Halt All Forced Returns to Myanmar
~ Thailand: Stop Border Pushbacks, Provide Protection
~ Philippines: Killings Highlight Need for International Action
~ Nearly 60 dead in Myanmar protests
~ 'He had hundreds of pictures of me': tales of sexism from female teachers in elite boys' schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter