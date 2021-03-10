Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'He had hundreds of pictures of me': tales of sexism from female teachers in elite boys' schools

By George Variyan, Lecturer, Monash University
In interviews, female teachers at three all-boy schools in three capital cities have disclosed instances of sexism from students, male colleagues and parents.


© The Conversation


