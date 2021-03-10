Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commission to Investigate Abuses Against Australia’s First Nations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds an Indigenous Lives Matter placard during a Black Lives Matter rally on June 6, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. © 2020 Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via AP Images. This week the Australian state of Victoria announced the creation of a truth and justice commission to investigate two centuries of violence, abuse, and discrimination against Australia’s First Nations people. It is the first formal “truth-telling” process in Australia’s history and marks important recognition of the direct and ongoing effects of colonization on Indigenous peoples. The Truth…


© Human Rights Watch -


