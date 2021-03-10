Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Halt All Forced Returns to Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, March 7, 2021.  © AP Photo/Channi Anand (New York) – The Indian government should halt any plans to deport ethnic Rohingya and others to Myanmar, where they would be at risk from its oppressive military junta, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 6, 2021, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir detained nearly 170 Rohingya, sent them to a holding center as part of a verification process, and said they plan to deport them. Myanmar authorities have also asked the Indian government…


© Human Rights Watch -


