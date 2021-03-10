Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Stop Border Pushbacks, Provide Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester waving a Myanmar nation flag in front of the United Nation building during the demonstration. © 2021 Peerapon Boonyakiat / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately stop expelling asylum seekers at the Myanmar border, Human Rights Watch said today. Thailand should allow the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) unhindered access to asylum seekers from Myanmar to determine whether they qualify for refugee status. On March 7, 2021, the Thai army’s Pha Muang Taskforce in Chiang Rai province intercepted…


© Human Rights Watch -


