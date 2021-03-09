Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Temporary Protection for Venezuelans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign that reads "There is no water" (top L) is seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, Venezuela.  © 2018 REUTERS/Marco Bello (Washington, DC) – The United States government took a positive step on March 9, 2021, by granting temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the United States, but appears to have excluded Venezuelan asylum seekers stranded in Mexico, Human Rights Watch said today. The administration of US President Joe Biden is limiting TPS eligibility to Venezuelan nationals and habitual residents who, as of March…


