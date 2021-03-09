Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science behind the scenes: 'From the Earth’s poles to the Equator, I study birds and their parasites'

By Claire Loiseau, Chercheuse en écologie, Universidade do Porto
Share this article
An ecologist describes her field research and work on the impact of human activity on birds and their pathogens, which has taken her from Alaska to the Gulf of Guinea.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tyrannosaurus rex didn't get its ferocious bite until it was an adult - new research
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: careless talk has dented confidence and uptake in Europe
~ Partisanship fuels what people with disabilities think about COVID-19 response
~ A year of COVID-19 lockdown is putting kids at risk of allergies, asthma and autoimmune diseases
~ How the America's Cup was transformed from a remote race to a spectator event on Auckland's harbour
~ COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: Efficacy, immunity to illness vs. infection (yes, they’re different), new variants and the likelihood of eradication
~ RSV is a common winter illness in children. Why did it see a summer surge in Australia this year?
~ From veggie gardening to op-shopping, migrants are the quiet environmentalists
~ New evidence shows half of Australians have ditched social media at some point, but millennials lag behind
~ Young people are hungry for good sex education. I found a program in Mexico that gets it right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter