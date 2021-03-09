Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSV is a common winter illness in children. Why did it see a summer surge in Australia this year?

By Daniel Yeoh, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Physician, The University of Melbourne
David Anthony Foley, Infectious diseases epidemiologist, Telethon Kids Institute
Hannah C Moore, Co-Head, Infectious Diseases Epidemiology, Wesfarmers Centre of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, Telethon Kids Institute
Mejbah Bhuiyan, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Telethon Kids Institute
Share this article
Winter typically brings a surge in respiratory viral infections, when we see many children running around with runny noses and phlegmy coughs.

But the 2020 Australian winter was very different. Public health measures in place to control the spread of COVID-19 saw a major shift in the typical seasonal pattern of other respiratory viruses.

This has perhaps been most notable with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a very common cause of hospitalisation in young children over winter months in many…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tyrannosaurus rex didn't get its ferocious bite until it was an adult - new research
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: careless talk has dented confidence and uptake in Europe
~ Partisanship fuels what people with disabilities think about COVID-19 response
~ A year of COVID-19 lockdown is putting kids at risk of allergies, asthma and autoimmune diseases
~ Science behind the scenes: 'From the Earth’s poles to the Equator, I study birds and their parasites'
~ How the America's Cup was transformed from a remote race to a spectator event on Auckland's harbour
~ COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: Efficacy, immunity to illness vs. infection (yes, they’re different), new variants and the likelihood of eradication
~ From veggie gardening to op-shopping, migrants are the quiet environmentalists
~ New evidence shows half of Australians have ditched social media at some point, but millennials lag behind
~ Young people are hungry for good sex education. I found a program in Mexico that gets it right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter