Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Quash Whistleblowers’ Death Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gradi Koko, right, and Navy Malela, former staff of the audit department at Afriland First Bank CD, on February 17, 2021 in Paris, France. © 2021 Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Kinshasa) – Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo should quash the death sentences imposed in absentia on two whistleblowers who provided information on corruption. Congolese authorities should instead investigate the allegations of criminal activity reported by Gradi Koko and Navy Malela, two former bank employees who exposed alleged illegal financial practices and…


© Human Rights Watch -


