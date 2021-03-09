Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Legacy of Racism in South Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters run for cover as they clash with police at Eldorado Park police station in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Themba Hadebe Police brutality has been a part of the South African experience since colonialism. Infamous incidents, such as the shootings which resulted in the death of school children during the Soweto Uprising of 1976 and the brutal police assaults that led to the death of Steve Biko due to brain injuries, highlight the South African security forces’ role in the long history of violence against Black bodies. As South…


