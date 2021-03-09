Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter who was assaulted is jailed for “disturbing public order”

By stagiaire-europe
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani government to release Zaur Gambarov, a journalist who has been jailed on a trumped-up charge of “disturbing public order” in connection with incident last year in which he was attacked and beaten by an official and his driver.A reporter for the Anews.az website, Gambarov was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on 28 February over an altercation at the local branch


© Reporters without borders -


