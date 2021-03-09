Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing food and protecting nature don't have to conflict – here's how they can work together

By Thomas Hertel, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Purdue University
Share this article
Growing food in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way – while also producing enough of it – is among the most important challenges facing the U.S. and the world today.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that food security can’t be taken for granted. Putting affordable food on the table requires both innovative producers and well-functioning markets and global supply chains. With disruptions to the system, prices rise, food is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Disasters interrupt schooling regularly in parts of Africa: here's a solution
~ A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US
~ Biased AI can be bad for your health – here's how to promote algorithmic fairness
~ Traffic is down on American highways during the pandemic, but vehicle deaths are up – here’s how to stay safe on the road
~ COVID-19 survivor's guilt a growing issue as reality of loss settles in
~ 3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic
~ How urban planning and housing policy helped create 'food apartheid' in US cities
~ How a 'feminist' foreign policy would change the world
~ City of lost mosques: how Suzhou tells the story of China's Islamic past
~ #DeepNostalgia – how animating portraits with AI is both bolstering and undoing historic painted lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter