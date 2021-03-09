Traffic is down on American highways during the pandemic, but vehicle deaths are up – here’s how to stay safe on the road
By Eric Jackson, Associate Research Professor, Director, Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut
Marisa Auguste, Behavioral Research Assistant, Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut
Although there are fewer cars on America’s roads since the pandemic began, the number of fatal car crashes has increased.
Early nationwide data supports this counterintuitive finding: Although daily trips from households fell by as much as 35% in 2020, preliminary traffic fatality count data for the first nine months of 2020 shows 28,190 people died in motor…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 9, 2021