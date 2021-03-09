Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Traffic is down on American highways during the pandemic, but vehicle deaths are up – here’s how to stay safe on the road

By Eric Jackson, Associate Research Professor, Director, Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut
Marisa Auguste, Behavioral Research Assistant, Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut
Share this article
Although there are fewer cars on America’s roads since the pandemic began, the number of fatal car crashes has increased.

Early nationwide data supports this counterintuitive finding: Although daily trips from households fell by as much as 35% in 2020, preliminary traffic fatality count data for the first nine months of 2020 shows 28,190 people died in motor…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Disasters interrupt schooling regularly in parts of Africa: here's a solution
~ Growing food and protecting nature don't have to conflict – here's how they can work together
~ A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US
~ Biased AI can be bad for your health – here's how to promote algorithmic fairness
~ COVID-19 survivor's guilt a growing issue as reality of loss settles in
~ 3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic
~ How urban planning and housing policy helped create 'food apartheid' in US cities
~ How a 'feminist' foreign policy would change the world
~ City of lost mosques: how Suzhou tells the story of China's Islamic past
~ #DeepNostalgia – how animating portraits with AI is both bolstering and undoing historic painted lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter