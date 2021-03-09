Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world

Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 survivor's guilt a growing issue as reality of loss settles in

By David Chesire, Associate Professor, College of Medicine, University of Florida
Mark S. McIntosh, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Florida
People are eager to return to normal after a year of coronavirus, but is the U.S. there yet? Hardly. The ongoing psychological and spiritual damage caused by the pandemic is rising, too.

Guilt and shame are two prevailing emotions surrounding COVID-19. This guilt stems in part from the fact that anyone could be a potential carrier of the virus – so anyone, then, could unwittingly pass it to another person. Guilt…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


