3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic
By Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Albert H. Titus, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University at Buffalo
Nevan Krogan, Professor and Director of Quantitative Biosciences Institute & Senior Investigator at the Gladstone Institutes, University of California, San Francisco
The coronavirus pandemic has driven a lot of scientific progress in the past year. But just as some of the social changes are likely here to stay, so are some medical innovations.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 9, 2021