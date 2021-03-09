Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a 'feminist' foreign policy would change the world

By Rollie Lal, Associate Professor of International Affairs, George Washington University
Shirley Graham, Director, Gender Equality Initiative in International Affairs and Associate Professor of Practice, Elliott School, George Washington University
Share this article
Gender equality doesn't top any country's international agenda – yet. But ever more countries, including the US, are starting to discern that women's rights really are human rights.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Disasters interrupt schooling regularly in parts of Africa: here's a solution
~ Growing food and protecting nature don't have to conflict – here's how they can work together
~ A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US
~ Biased AI can be bad for your health – here's how to promote algorithmic fairness
~ Traffic is down on American highways during the pandemic, but vehicle deaths are up – here’s how to stay safe on the road
~ COVID-19 survivor's guilt a growing issue as reality of loss settles in
~ 3 medical innovations fueled by COVID-19 that will outlast the pandemic
~ How urban planning and housing policy helped create 'food apartheid' in US cities
~ City of lost mosques: how Suzhou tells the story of China's Islamic past
~ #DeepNostalgia – how animating portraits with AI is both bolstering and undoing historic painted lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter